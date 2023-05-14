HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 2,739 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 222.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $360.02 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $376.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

