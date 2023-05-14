OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

