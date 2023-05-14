Huntington National Bank Buys 259 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $487.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.