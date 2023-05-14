Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after buying an additional 167,740 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,261,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equifax by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,851,000 after buying an additional 180,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,559,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

EFX stock opened at $203.95 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

