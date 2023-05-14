West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 336,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST stock opened at $360.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $376.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

