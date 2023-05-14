Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $402.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $404.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.