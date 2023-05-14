Huntington National Bank Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

VFH opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

