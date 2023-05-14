Huntington National Bank Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $461.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

