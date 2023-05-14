Huntington National Bank Has $806,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK Trading Up 1.2 %

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME opened at $145.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.