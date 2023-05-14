Huntington National Bank Acquires 828 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $148.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

