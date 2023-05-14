HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,119 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $22,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,562 shares of company stock worth $2,342,697 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

