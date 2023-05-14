BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $58.31 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 2,900 ($36.59) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.07) to GBX 2,550 ($32.18) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.