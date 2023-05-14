HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $241,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

