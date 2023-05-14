Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

