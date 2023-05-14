Huntington National Bank Buys 2,637 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.17 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.88.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

