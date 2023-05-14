Huntington National Bank Has $924,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 83,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 38,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 482,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

