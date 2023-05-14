HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.25.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

