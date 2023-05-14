Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after purchasing an additional 638,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.74 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

