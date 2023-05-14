HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 3,934 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 134.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $170.65 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

