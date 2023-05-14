HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.82% of CB Financial Services worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

CBFV stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.53.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

