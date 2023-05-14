HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 148.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $461.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

