HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

USMV stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.