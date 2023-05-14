HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 118,842 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,842 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 286,982 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after buying an additional 181,160 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

