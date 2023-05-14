HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 3,787 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 250.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

NYSE ETN opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $163.48. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.