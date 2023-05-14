EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $376.20 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

