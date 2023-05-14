EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.