EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.81 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

