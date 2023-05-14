KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,941,000 after buying an additional 78,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after buying an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $386.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

