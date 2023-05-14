EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after purchasing an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 272,563 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.01.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

