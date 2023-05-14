EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average is $179.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.28%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.78) to GBX 4,200 ($53.00) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($64.35) to GBX 4,890 ($61.70) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.57) to GBX 4,500 ($56.78) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

