Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $413.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.73 and its 200 day moving average is $400.30. The company has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

