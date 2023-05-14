Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,327,000 after buying an additional 221,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $135.02 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.22.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,393,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,389,313. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

