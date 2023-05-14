Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,835 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

