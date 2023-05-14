Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

