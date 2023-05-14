LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8,956.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,322,000 after buying an additional 266,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

Shares of LPLA opened at $187.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $271.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,622 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

