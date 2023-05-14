Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Markel were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Markel by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,369.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,303.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,310.88. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

