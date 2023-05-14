Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,070 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,022,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after acquiring an additional 610,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

