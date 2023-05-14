Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.65. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

