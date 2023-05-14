Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

