AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,675,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.