Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

