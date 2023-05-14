Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,009,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

TTD stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

