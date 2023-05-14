Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

Fortive Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $64.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

