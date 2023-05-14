MAI Capital Management Has $858,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

