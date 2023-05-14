MAI Capital Management Sells 573 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

