MAI Capital Management Has $969,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 62,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

