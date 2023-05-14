MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $218.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $219.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

