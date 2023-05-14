Citigroup Inc. Has $37.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Vulcan Materials worth $37,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $195.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

