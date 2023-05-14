MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after buying an additional 550,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after buying an additional 315,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

