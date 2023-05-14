MAI Capital Management Buys 3,926 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,216,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.